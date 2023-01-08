Source title: On the first day of the Spring Festival travel season, Shanghai’s traffic was smooth and orderly, and the total number of arrivals and departures was 551,700

The 2023 Spring Festival Transport will kick off on January 7. The reporter learned from the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission on the 8th that the total number of arrivals and departures of Shanghai's external traffic on the first day of the Spring Festival travel season has increased significantly compared with the same period in 2022, reaching a total of 551,700 passengers, but it is still at a low-to-medium level compared with the same period in 2019. Among them, 341,900 passenger trips were sent abroad, a year-on-year increase of 38%; arrivals were 209,800 person-times, a year-on-year increase of 27%. It is reported that on January 7, 232,700 passengers were sent by railway, 75,000 by civil aviation, and 34,200 by road. Judging from the data, the railway is still the main force of the Spring Festival transportation, and the proportion of civil aviation passenger transportation has increased. It is expected that the external passenger flow will grow steadily, and will usher in the peak of external transportation around January 20. The operation of the expressway is generally stable throughout the day. There is no congestion at the crossings of the toll stations. The traffic flow of the road network is 1.1147 million vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 16%. The number of vehicles decreased by 7% year-on-year. In terms of urban expressways, all relevant units have stepped up road cleaning and cleaning efforts, through mechanical cleaning and manual cleaning, to ensure that the facilities are clean without dead ends, and increase the frequency of beam bottom inspections, road inspections, and key disease tracking observations to ensure the structural safety of facilities. Carry out a comprehensive inspection and maintenance. In addition, the traffic passenger volume in Shanghai was 6.8258 million times. The entire road network of the Shanghai Metro implements three-level escorts, with a passenger volume of 4.6697 million passengers, including a total of 249,000 in and out of Shanghai's two major airports and three major railway stations. The ground bus has opened special lines and temporary lines for Spring Festival transportation to ensure the capacity of bus lines passing through airports, railway stations, docks and other key areas, as well as the connection with rail transit stations. (Finish)

