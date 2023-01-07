On the first day of the Spring Festival travel this year, the national railways are expected to send 6.3 million passengers, which is a big gap compared with before the epidemic

The 2023 Spring Festival Transport will officially start on January 7. According to data from the railway department, the national railways are expected to send 6.3 million passengers on the first day of the Spring Festival Transport.

The reporter noticed that this data has increased compared with the number of passengers sent on the first day of the Spring Festival Transport in 2021 and 2022, but it is far from reaching the number of passengers sent on the first day of the Spring Festival Transport in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and the gap is large.

The passenger flow of migrant workers and students shows the characteristics of staggered peaks and batches, and they leave Beijing and return to their hometowns before the Spring Festival travel rush

The 2023 Railway Spring Festival Transport will start on January 7 and end on February 15, a total of 40 days. According to the data released by the railway department on the first day of the Spring Festival travel over the years, the national railways from 2018 to 2022 are expected to send 8.14 million, 9 million, 11.6 million, 4 million and 5.25 million passengers respectively. After comparative analysis, it was found that the passenger volume on the first day of this year’s Spring Festival travel season is still far behind the situation before the epidemic.

At present, the China National Railway Group has not released official forecast data on this year’s Spring Festival passenger traffic, but according to the forecast data released by the Ministry of Transport, the total passenger flow during this year’s Spring Festival travel period is about 2.095 billion, an increase of 99.5% over the same period last year, returning to 70.3% of the same period in 2019.

The reporter learned from the railway departments in some areas that the passenger flow of the Spring Festival travel this year will increase compared with 2021 and 2022, but overall, the passenger flow pressure is still in a state of steady growth, with a growth rate of 5% compared with last year’s Spring Festival passenger flow. 10% to 60%.

Recently, when the reporter visited the railway station in Beijing area, he found that, unlike previous Spring Festival travel, the passenger flow of migrant workers and students in the early stage of the Spring Festival travel this year is not too much. This is mainly due to the impact of the epidemic and the early holiday of colleges and universities in Beijing. The characteristics of shifting peaks and batches, they left Beijing and returned to their hometowns one after another before the Spring Festival travel rush.

The railway department will dynamically and flexibly arrange the operation of passenger trains, and release capacity in stages

According to the person in charge of the Passenger Transport Department of China National Railway Group, this year’s Spring Festival travel is the first after the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention policy. smooth.

China Railway Group will better coordinate the epidemic prevention and control and Spring Festival travel organization, better coordinate development and safety, optimize the bus operation plan, accurately implement epidemic prevention and control measures, and make every effort to create a safe, orderly and warm Spring Festival travel.

According to the principle of “sufficient arrangement, start on demand, quick response, and emergency preparedness”, the railway department has scientifically formulated a passenger train operation plan. A maximum of 6,077 pairs of passenger trains can be operated on peak days before the festival, and a maximum of 6,107 pairs of passenger trains can be operated on peak days after the festival. The maximum passenger capacity has increased by 11% compared with the 2019 Spring Festival travel before the epidemic. According to the 12306 passenger ticket pre-sale and standby ticket purchase data, scientifically analyze the travel rules of passengers after the country optimizes and adjusts the epidemic prevention and control measures, dynamically and flexibly arranges the operation of passenger trains, and allocates capacity in stages to achieve an accurate match between capacity and demand.

At the same time, the railway department will create a healthy and safe travel environment. Strengthen the organization of passenger flow at stations, strictly control the occupancy rate of trains, guide passengers to enter and wait for trains in an orderly manner, and keep a safe distance; strengthen ventilation and disinfection of key places such as toilets, sinks, elevator handrails, and seats, and carry out regular environmental sampling and monitoring; Contact services, strengthen travel health promotion tips, guide passengers to wear masks throughout the process, and strengthen their own health protection; strictly regulate the health protection of front-line workers during the Spring Festival Railway Transport, strengthen the integrated management of cleaning, security inspection, catering, and business outsourcing personnel; strengthen “road and land” Joint defense and joint control, and orderly emergency response work.

The person in charge said that the railway department will dynamically adjust the train operation plan according to the optimization and adjustment of the national epidemic prevention and control policy and the changes in passenger and freight demand, continuously improve the epidemic prevention and control and transportation service measures, and strive to improve the service experience of the majority of passengers and cargo owners. Passengers and friends are requested to pay attention to the information released by the “Railway 12306” website and the “China Railway” WeChat official account in a timely manner, arrange the itinerary reasonably, strengthen their own health protection during the journey, cooperate with the epidemic prevention work, and jointly maintain a good travel environment during the Spring Festival travel season.

