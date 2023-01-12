There are many strange things in the workplace, and you are fired when you are married?

According to Shandong Business Daily, recently, in Guangzhou, Guangdong, on her first day at work, Ms. Wang was dismissed by the company because she was married.

According to Ms. Wang, she had just joined the job that day and was getting familiar with her daily work responsibilities when she was called by HR to have a conversation.

According to the personnel, seeing that she was married on her employment information, she felt that she would have children later.

In this regard, Ms. Wang made it clear that half of the time for the job she was looking for was night shift, and she had no plans to prepare for pregnancy in the near future.

Ms. Wang then questioned personnel, why was she not told during the interview that no married personnel were required?

The personnel explained that the company’s notice and decision were like this, and they hoped to recruit a stable woman who would not be pregnant.

Ms. Wang said that she was very angry and confused when she encountered this situation for the first time.Asked for compensation of 100 yuan for lost wages and transportation expenses, but the other party happily gave it.

According to the lawyer’s interpretation, it is illegal for the employer to terminate the labor contract if the employee fails to disclose the fact that he is married. If the fact of the laborer’s marriage will not have any impact on the actual performance of the labor contract, it is illegal for the unit to terminate the labor contract.

Workers have the right to require the employer to continue to perform the labor contract, or to demand that the employer pay compensation for illegal termination of the labor contract.

It is the right of the employer to dismiss employees, but if the right is abused, it also needs to bear the corresponding responsibility. The laborer can cooperate with the employer on how to pay him compensation. If the employer refuses to pay, he can directly report to the labor department, so as to protect his own interests.