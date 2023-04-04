Beloved Akki

Family harmony means that kind of communication, understanding, and cooperation that guarantees the family its necessary share of cohesion, stability, psychological comfort, and physical safety for all its members regardless of their gender, age, family status, and social roles. This family harmony may extend to be a basic building block to which everyone contributes from his place and as much as he can in order to achieve its goals and the success of its relations between them, but rather between them and their surroundings of relatives, neighbors, acquaintances, and clients, where love, mutual respect, and possible cooperation prevail instead of avoidance, tension, and sometimes bitter conflict?

There is no doubt that family harmony in this sense is of the utmost importance in society as a whole, and in the institution of the family in particular, as it is said to be the nucleus of society and as the environment in which individuals, from the earliest age, breathe all the beautiful knowledge and imbibe all the noble values. On its members and the safety of their growth and development, and if it is infested and contaminated, fear for its firefly before its leaves and its bedding from pollution and suffocation and all kinds of chronic confinement, devastating disintegration and structural fragility that no family remains and no good individuals produce?

You see, what are the obstacles to family harmony during Ramadan and at other times? How can it be achieved and developed in our families and in the possible surroundings? What is the role of Ramadan in such an important and basic educational and social project? Fasting and maintaining relationships as it should be? Because, in fact, and contrary to what people believe that the most beautiful thing in Ramadan is the family atmosphere par excellence, because the family gathers at one table, and is able to revive the bonds of love and the rights of brotherhood and kinship between them. They have valuable opportunities to treat what is not treated, and they may also be able to practice some joint collective worship such as recitation of the Qur’an and collective prayer, in which everyone seems to be accepting and happy, accepting and keen on it, and cooperating in it?.

However, there is something that may disturb this Ramadan family atmosphere and turn it from pure worship into a mere obligatory ritual in which everyone engages with varying desires, if not sometimes hating it or at least preferring something other than it, which is at the same time permissible. We may find objective reasons for this that are often ignored, and if they remain burning and growing like fire under the ashes, it soon burns and burns. We mention from that:

1 The disparity of generations and the difference of representations: between those who see Ramadan like this and those who want it otherwise, and in this case, there comes someone who imposes his opinion and choice on everyone, and makes their Ramadan according to what he liked, iftars and alms, or outings and evenings, or prayers and prayers …, without taking into account the inclinations of others. their interests and abilities?

2 The multiplicity of authorities and decision-making centers within the family: or is it monopolized by adults and sometimes conflicts between fathers and mothers, although the general atmosphere outside may be the one who decides in reality and in conflict with the family?

3 Different tastes and disparity in capabilities: It is a legitimate matter as long as it does not affect the imposition of fasting in itself and what God has enjoined for it, and fasting remains for a few hours and after that a wide range of permissible things.

4 Diversity of social situations in the same family: those who are forced by circumstances to live with their relatives, including fathers, sons, brothers and sisters, such as the unemployed and spinsters, the elderly and addicts, and those with special needs or chronic diseases. .

5 The prevailing general atmosphere in society: whose negative aspects are fueled by corrupt media more than positive ones, hence the problem of dealing with its supportive winds (Ramadan of worship) and its opposite winds (Ramadan of habit). Some permissible entertainment in his home, and his son stays up in the neighborhood playground and cafe until dawn..?.

It is not easy, then, for everyone to fast Ramadan in the absence or weakness of family harmony, which may make it a mercy for some and suffering for others. The outcasts dare to hold Ramadan responsible for their misguided behavior, and in order to mitigate the severity of this disgraceful polarity, and for the sake of a family Ramadan in which everyone is happy, and that increases the degree of love, cohesion and cooperation among all members of a happy family, we suggest the following:

1 Some collective review of the most important jurisprudence of fasting: in any available form, until it is liberated from extremism in worship and submission to customs, so that it is a matter of reference and moderation that can accommodate everyone.

2 Being keen, before and after everything, on mutual respect: between all persons in the family, and considering their genders and ages, conditions and circumstances, inclinations and abilities with due consideration, for God Almighty has legislated excuses for their owners and lightened them.

3 Leaving the matter of the servants to the Lord of the servants, and one does not ask except about himself and his family: and the extent to which he gives the example among them, and all matters that concern others remain, but it is a call, and with what is better: “Pay with what is better.”

4 It is necessary to achieve the minimum level of responsibility for belonging to the family: including rights and duties, with what this entails of the values ​​of consultation and cooperation in accomplishing some work and performing some collective acts of worship that are agreed upon, especially with sons and daughters and as a matter of training, familiarity and accompaniment, so how often do we go with them Mosques and how many kitchens we enter with them.

5 Recording the permanent presence inside the house: parents and children, especially during times of some joint group programs, or assigning a household task, or just sitting with parents and children, so is it not appropriate for them to always miss us in cafes and nightclubs, or even in intense activities?

6 Some of the necessary and available diversity in the individual and group activities of Ramadan: between what is knowledge, learning, worship, visits, permissible social and recreational activities, and other intellectual and psychological needs of people.. spiritual and physical that give us balance and strength.

In other than Ramadan, in some families, if the parents fast in which the reward is granted, the fire in that house can hardly be lit throughout the day, because the adults are fasting? In Ramadan, I do not know what the young children in some families break their fast with, other than some leftovers and the cold girl from what is left of the night?. And those with advanced chronic diseases who do not fast, do they not sometimes fast except for water and medicines? Many are the negative representations that are attached to Ramadan in our contemporary time, and on the one hand they are slander, injustice and aggression that reflects compound ignorance, and on the other hand, as a result of some of our wrong behavior in Ramadan, And it is supposed to take care of it on piety as God commanded us: “O you who believe, the fast is written for you, as it was written on those before you Your family harmony and you give everything for it, you are keen to form and manage a stable .. cohesive .. productive .. protective and directed family .. its environment is pure and clear, its values ​​are inclusive and constructive, and its living is a communal life.