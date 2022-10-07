Source title: On the last day of the holiday, Beijing welcomes people entering and returning to Beijing to remind citizens to conduct nucleic acid testing in time

China News Service, Beijing News, October 7 (Reporter Du Yan) The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today that the 7th is the last day of the National Day holiday, and facing the peak of entering and returning to Beijing, the risk of epidemic importation continues to increase. Citizens who return to work tomorrow are reminded to return to work with a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate. Please take a nucleic acid test in time. If you feel unwell, suspend your return to work. The Beijing disease control department stated that the 7th is the last day of the National Day holiday, facing the peak of entering and returning to Beijing, and the risk of epidemic importation continues to increase. Key units in key industries such as logistics and supermarkets must earnestly perform their main responsibilities, establish personnel and vehicle ledgers, and strengthen risks. Personnel and vehicle inspection and location control, strictly implement prevention and control measures such as temperature measurement and code scanning, health monitoring, nucleic acid testing, and checking nucleic acid negative certificates, and do a good job in the disinfection and sanitation of the site environment. Special personnel should be responsible for key public areas and strengthen supervision. examine. Beijing strictly implements remote control and standardized management of entry and return to Beijing, strengthens the screening of risk personnel at airports, stations, highway checkpoints, etc., and does a good job in closed-loop management and safety protection of personnel in high-risk positions. The Beijing CDC reminds citizens to continue to understand, support and cooperate with various epidemic prevention policies, and insist not to travel or go on business trips to medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts, and flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days. Personal epidemic prevention responsibility, strictly implement the epidemic prevention policy for entry and return to Beijing, take the initiative to report to the community, units and other relevant departments, do personal protection, nucleic acid testing, health monitoring on the way, and cooperate with the implementation of epidemic prevention measures on the spot if there is an epidemic risk, and suspend entry and return. Beijing. After returning to Beijing, conduct 2 inspections in 3 days, complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after an interval of 24 hours. No gatherings, gatherings, or going to crowded places within 7 days. Do a good job in health monitoring, if symptoms such as fever and dry cough occur, report to the community in a timely manner, and seek medical treatment according to regulations. See also Meishan, Sichuan: 1 new local confirmed case on the 27th was confirmed as a previously asymptomatic infection The Beijing CDC once again reminded citizens and friends who returned to work on the 8th to return to work with a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate. Please take a nucleic acid test in time. If you feel unwell, suspend your return to work. Those who have intersections with the officially announced case activity trajectories, those who enter and return to Beijing from medium and high-risk areas, receive calls, text messages, health treasure pop-ups, health treasure yellow codes or red codes to alert risk personnel, and immediately take the initiative to the community, unit, hotel and other reports, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as centralized isolation, home isolation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing. (Finish)

