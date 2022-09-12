Today (September 12), the weather in Beijing is mainly sunny. In the afternoon, there will be thunderstorms in the mountainous areas to “disturb”. The highest temperature will reach 31 °C. The body feels warm at noon, but the temperature difference between day and night is large, and the autumn coolness gradually appears in the morning and evening. It is recommended that the public Dress appropriately according to changes in temperature.

This morning, there is light fog in Beijing. (Photo/China Weather Network Du Bingbing)

Yesterday, Beijing was dominated by sunny weather, with a large temperature difference between day and night. In the morning, the lowest temperature at the southern suburbs observatory was 20.2°C. In the afternoon, under the “blessing” of the sun, the highest temperature rose to 28.8°C at 15:10.

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory predicts that it will be partly cloudy during the day (with thunderstorms in the mountainous areas in the afternoon), with a north-south wind at level two or three, with a maximum temperature of 31 °C;

Tomorrow is the first working day after the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. The weather in Beijing is still mainly sunny, with a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum temperature of 20°C. The temperature difference between day and night is large, and it is obviously cool in the morning and evening. It is recommended that you add clothes to keep warm.

Meteorological experts reminded that Beijing will maintain sunny to cloudy weather in the next few days, which is more suitable for outdoor activities. However, at noon, the body feels hot and ultraviolet rays are strong. The public should pay attention to sunshade and sun protection. In addition, the pollen concentration in the air in Beijing has been extremely high recently. Sensitive people need to take health protection when going out, and beware of pollen allergies in autumn.

[

责编：孙满桃 ]