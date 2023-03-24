The construction of a naval base could endanger the ecosystem, biodiversity and natural conservation of that National Park.

In follow-up to the controversial project called “Construction of the Gorgona Coast Guard Second Level Station” and in response to the repeated concerns expressed by the local community, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation requested the Office of Special Projects of the Vice Presidency of the Republic, to Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, the Ministry of National Defense and National Natural Parks of Colombia (PNN), submit before March 31, 2023, all the information related to the project that contemplates the construction of a coast guard station of the National Navy and complementary works in the Gorgona National Natural Park, in the Pacific of Cauca.

The requirement of the control entity was extended to the National Authority for Environmental Licenses (ANLA), the Colombian Navy and the Institute of Marine and Coastal Research, José Benito Vives de Andréis (Invemar), entities that must also send the information of its jurisdiction over the project in the Colombian Pacific, in the jurisdiction of the department of Cauca.

Likewise, in compliance with its preventive mission, the Public Ministry, through the delegate for Environmental and Agrarian Affairs, convened a working group to address concerns and Review the progress in the forums for consultation with the communities that reiterate that, the project could endanger the ecosystem, biodiversity and natural conservation of the National Park.

The meeting convened by the control entity so that the aforementioned entities present the different difficulties and challenges that have arisen in the execution of the project and the definition of an action plan, will be held on March 27 at 10:00 am. at the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office.