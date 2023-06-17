On the night of June 18, PrivatBank will suspend card transactions and the operation of terminals and ATMs.

PrivatBank cards, terminals and ATMs will not work on the night of June 18. Regulatory works will be carried out in the financial institution.

The bank was warned about this.

“Friends, on the night of June 18, we will carry out routine work of the processing center”says the message.

Therefore, from 00:30 to 06:00, all card transactions will be temporarily suspended, as well as the operation of ATMs, self-service terminals, and POS terminals.

“Usually we carry out work at night from Saturday to Sunday, when most customers are on vacation. However, if you have to make important purchases and transfers at a late hour, consider the interval of work”says the message.

We will remind you that on June 6, there was a failure at “PrivatBank”. Clients complained about problems in the operation of the Privat24 application.

In addition, the bank stated that “PrivatBank” stopped accepting dollars and euros in terminals. It was later announced that the operation would become available from June 22.

