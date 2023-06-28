On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in Waqarabad district, strict police arrangements, search by bomb and dog squad, district collector and SP congratulated Eid.

Strict police arrangements, search by bomb and dog squad on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in Waqarabad district.

District Collector and SP congratulated on Eid, District SP Koti Reddy visited Tandoor, inspected the Eidgah.

Eidgah in Chingizpur Road 8 and at Eidgah Ahl Hadith Hyderabad Road 7 Eid prayer is organized at

Waqarabad/Tandoor: June 28

District Collector Waqarabad Mr. Narayan Reddy IAS and SP District Waqarabad Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy, IPS have extended their sincere greetings to all the Muslims of the district and their families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Tomorrow on the other hand June 29 Strict security measures are being taken by the police in Waqarabad district on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. While visiting the Eidgahs of Hyderabad Road, the Eidgah Committees reviewed the arrangements being made for offering the Eid-ul-Adha prayers and got the details. Later, the officials of the Bomb Squad and Dog Squad teams also conducted a precautionary search of both the Eidgahs.

Later SP District Waqarabad Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy, IPS congratulated the Muslims of District Waqarabad and all their family members on Eid Al Adha.

District SP said that in view of Eid-ul-Azha, strict arrangements have been made by the police department in Waqarabad district. Strict arrangements have been made, especially near Eidgahs, mosques and religious places, so that no one gets inconvenienced. He said that on any problem. The police should be informed.

SP Waqarabad District Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy, IPS wished to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere and cooperate with the police officials who are busy in the arrangement. And there is a strict ban on the slaughter of calves, so special care should be taken.

DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur, Circle Inspector Police Tandoor (Rural) Ram Babu, President Eidgah and Graveyard Committee Muhammad Yousuf Khan, President Town TRSMA on the occasion of Tandoora Tandoor of District SP Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS. Naeem Afo, Ghulam Mustafa Patel, Muhammad Fasihuddin, Muhammad Jilani, Muhammad Qaiser, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Parvez, Muhammad Waseem, Ahmed Ali and others were present.

President Eidgah and Cemetery Committee Tandoor Muhammad Yusuf Khan said that the Eid-ul-Adha prayer in the Eidgah (modern) Chingizpur Road is fine. 8 o’clock will be paid. Buses will be arranged for the worshipers from Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaheed Dargah of Old Tandoor, Andraman Colony and Rajivgroha Colony. These buses will be fine from these places. 7 o’clock Will leave for Eidgah.

According to the information of President Eidgah Ahl Hadith Abdullah Mujahidi, the Eid prayer at Jamiat Ahl Hadith, Hyderabad Road is fine. 7 o’clock will be performed. Where under the leadership of Maulana Abdul Rasheed Jami, the children of Tawheed and the daughters of Islam will perform the Eid-ul-Adha prayer in separate corners.

According to the information of Circle Inspector Police Tandoor (Urban) Rajendra Reddy, in view of Eid-ul-Adha today, searches were conducted by bomb and dog squads in Tandoor’s Eidgahs, important mosques, railway station and bus stand.

