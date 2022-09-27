On the occasion of the fifth “Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival”, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, extended the holiday greetings to the farmers and comrades working on the “Sannong” front. Congratulations and sincere condolences.

Xi Jinping pointed out that this year, we have overcome the impact of the rare autumn rains and autumn floods in the north last year, the late sowing of winter wheat in large areas, and the local outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and the challenges of severe high temperature and drought in the south.

Xi Jinping emphasized that party committees and governments at all levels should thoroughly implement the Party Central Committee’s major policies, policies and decisions on “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” work, strengthen food security, stabilize the fundamentals of agriculture, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, and solidly promote rural revitalization. Realize a more prosperous rural area, a happier life, and a more beautiful rural area. The vast number of farmers across the country must actively participate in the practice of accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, so that the days will become more prosperous and life will be improved! (According to Xinhua News Agency)