On the occasion of the “May 1st” International Labor Day, Xi Jinping extended festive congratulations and sincere condolences to the broad masses of working people across the country – Teller Report Teller Report

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 30. On the occasion of the “May 1st” International Labor Day, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, extended holiday congratulations and sincere condolences to the working people across the country. .

Xi Jinping emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” to inherit the past and usher in the future. It is hoped that the working people will vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit, work honestly, work diligently, be determined to innovate, dare to be the first, rely on labor creation to solidly promote Chinese-style modernization, and give full play to the main force in the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation military role. Party committees and governments at all levels should fully stimulate the labor enthusiasm and innovation and creativity of the working people, effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of the working people, help the working people solve their worries and problems, and promote the further formation of a good atmosphere of advocating labor and respecting workers in the whole society.