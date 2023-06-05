On the outskirts of the Valledupar City Hall, an older adult asks for help not to lose one of his legs

Through his Twitter account, the environmentalist Topo Yiyo revealed the drama that a citizen lives in the back of the Valledupar City Hall facilities.

In the clip that he shared on his social networks, the man is seen lying on the ground. According to what can be heard in the video, the man, who wears a Colombian National Team shirt, one of his legs is swollen and he cannot get up off the ground.

The man recounts, in the midst of his anguish and pain, who has gone to the hospital to receive care but they have not let him in. “I’m losing my leg. I have gone to the hospital for 4 days and they have taken me out of there”, he expressed.

With this video, the environmentalist seeks to capture the attention of the Mayor of Valledupar, the Government of Cesar and offices of Social Management to ensure the health and well-being of the citizen.