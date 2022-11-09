Listen to the audio version of the article

The first control room on the Pnrr of the Meloni government meets at Palazzo Chigi on the day in which the community accreditation of the second installment arrives, after the last technical go-ahead. The 11 billion in loans and 10 billion in grants, highlights the Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti who is also the only exponent of the Draghi government “promoted” to the new executive, are “the concrete demonstration that we have taken all the necessary steps to achieve this step, and we will continue to act with the same determination and seriousness until the final goal is reached ».

The extra cost node and the repercussions on the tenders of 2023

But if the recent past smiles, the near future raises unknowns. Starting with the question of the extra costs from inflation that will also weigh on the tenders of 2023.

The issue was raised in particular by local administrators, who will see the bulk of the awards right next year. But as reported by more than one participant in the meeting that took place on the afternoon of Tuesday 8 November, the response of the account holder was clear: at the moment the balances of the maneuver do not leave room for a reply even for 2023 of the fund activated quest year to compensate for the price increases. And an alternative can be represented by the search for resources within the NPR itself, with a rethinking of projects that do not turn out to be exactly indispensable or feasible.

Melons: “We need a pragmatic approach”

“We need a pragmatic and not an ideological approach”, explained Prime Minister Meloni, underlining the intention to give the control room a more dense and “systematic” calendar than that followed in recent months, and divided into plenary or sectorial meetings depending on the cases.

The coordination of the control room is in charge

It will be coordinated by Raffaele Fitto, who has the delegation to the Pnrr alongside those on European Affairs and Territorial Cohesion. But all the ministers were asked to “always be present”, with “a further effort”, so that “everyone takes the NRRR as a priority”. Because the PNRR, in Meloni’s words, “is the main challenge that the government will have to face in the coming years, it is an opportunity for Italy and should not be wasted”. And the 21 billion spending against the 33.5 billion envisaged by the April Def are a wake-up call that the premier also recalled yesterday.