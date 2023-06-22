On the red couch, marriages are either fixed or damaged

After their international tour Lorna Cepeda, Julio César Herrera and Natalia Ramírez arrive in Cali on July 8 with “El Diván Rojo”, a work by Fernando Gaitán that continues to conquer stages throughout Latin America.

Fernando Gaitán wrote some of the most successful telenovelas on Colombian television, among which stand out: Café con aroma de mujer, Hasta que la plata nos parte and Yo soy Betty, la fea, considered the most successful telenovela in history.

In an effort to preserve the memory and work of this great librettist, Natalia Ramírez with CGroup put together El diván rojo in Colombia. El Diván Rojo, a theatrical piece that addresses a fun sexual therapy in the office of “Luis Mario” a renowned psychologist played by Julio César Herrera and his attractive patient “Carla Santamaria” played by Lorna Cepeda, in a consultation on the red divan that takes them into countless situations full of humor and drama.

The history

A prestigious sexologist, Dr. Luis Mario Dávila, must make full use of all his knowledge and strategies when he attends Carla Santamaría, an obsessive of men and sex, who is looking for the path that will lead her to love only one man. .

An interesting mission that has endless nuances. About the play Natalia Ramírez – Actress and producer comments: “Fernando Gaitán’s heiresses asked me to produce the first play he had written for the theater.

Fernando had already shown me the work and I thought it was wonderful to be able to do it with a new staging. I hope that people can see that the relationship as a couple goes much deeper than living together. And what better than through humor.

As an actress, direct contact with the public and seeing their reactions is incredible, as a producer being able to continue the legacy of Fernando Gaitán and the love of people for their characters is very pleasant.

I hope that the Mexican public has a lot of fun and that they reach many beautiful conclusions about this wonderful romantic comedy”.

Day: July 8

Place: Municipal theater

Ticket office: Colboletos 661 1111

@eldivanrojoteatro

