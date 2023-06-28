On the Rohuküla-Heltermaa ferry, passengers are introduced to life jackets

Ferry Leiger. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Tomorrow, June 29, a maritime safety day will be held on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa ferry Leiger, where police officers, volunteers and the ferry crew will introduce the basics of maritime safety.

Since the importance of wearing a life jacket is the focus of Maritime Safety Day, passengers are told about the necessity of wearing a life jacket, the life jackets used on the ferry are introduced, and how to put them on correctly is also shown. You can see and try different life jackets. Anyone interested is also welcome to solve prevention-themed crosswords and riddles, smaller riders can draw.

The Safety Day team will share knowledge on the Leiger ferry tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on a total of four round trips. The police mascot Leo the Lion and the mascot of the TS ships Hüljes Ülo deal with the children.

In 2022, sea rescuers responded to nearly 200 sea rescue events, during which nearly 400 people received help. Last year, three people died at sea.

