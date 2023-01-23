Summary:On the second day of the Lunar New Year, the Xiqing cultural tourism market ushered in a peak of reception. Unique activities such as folk culture, ice and snow entertainment, and leisure shopping provided citizens and tourists with a wealth of travel options, and cultural tourism consumption continued to improve.

2023 Happy Chinese New Year

Tianjin North News:On the second day of the Lunar New Year, the Xiqing cultural tourism market ushered in a peak of reception. Unique activities such as folk culture, ice and snow entertainment, and leisure shopping provided citizens and tourists with a wealth of travel options, and cultural tourism consumption continued to improve.

On the third day of the holiday, Xiqing District received a total of 200,900 tourists. In the first three days, it received a total of 467,800 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 70.38%, and achieved a comprehensive income of 54.0681 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.89%.

“Roaming in beautiful Xiqing·Discovering one product in one town” publicity and promotion activity, folklore experts visited the live broadcast room of Xiqing Tourism Distribution Center, 2,000 netizens interacted online, shared stories about the canal and the history of the ancient town, and recommended Spring Festival activities, food, homestays, Scenic spots, routes, local products, parking, weather, personal health protection and other prompt information are provided, and the effect of publicity and promotion is obvious.

In Jingwumen·China Wulin Garden Smart Sports Camp, although the ice and snow venues are not very large, the joy brought by ice and snow is not diminished. Parent-child tourists take pictures and check in, experience snowball fights, ski circles, snowmobile riding and other items, which are entertaining and experiential. Good and well received. In Daoxiangnong Valley of Wangwenzhuang, the first New Year temple fair, traditional acrobatics, Yangko flower show, etc. were full of songs and dances. The festive atmosphere was strong, and special snacks and local products such as Wangwenzhuang rice were popular.

In addition, the reception of key scenic spots continued to increase. Among them, Yangliuqing Ancient Town received 43,000 tourists today, Society Mountain Cultural Tourism Port received 10,600 visitors, Shuigao Manor received 8,400 visitors, and Daoxiang Nonggu received 2,000 visitors. As of now, the cultural tourism market in Xiqing District is in good order, no major tourism quality complaints have been received, and no tourism safety accidents have occurred. (Jinyun News reporter Yuan Meili)