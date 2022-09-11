Xi’an News Network News On September 11, the second day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the passenger flow of Shaanxi Railway was generally stable. China Railway Xi’an Bureau Group Co., Ltd. expected to send a total of 120,000 passengers today. . The railway department has strengthened transportation organization, strengthened epidemic prevention and control, and ensured the safety of passengers during holidays.

Today, the National Railway Xi’an Bureau has added 37 passenger trains. Among them, 28 EMU trains are mainly concentrated in Hanzhong, Dali, Binzhou and other directions; 9 ordinary-speed passenger trains are mainly concentrated in Yulin, Shenmu, Ankang and other directions; at the same time, reconnection operation is implemented for EMU trains in popular directions. , fully meet the travel needs of passengers.

In order to strengthen epidemic prevention and control, Xi’an Station has strengthened the frequency of epidemic prevention and sterilization, disinfecting public areas every 4 hours, key areas every 2 hours, and key equipment such as ticket gates every 30 minutes. At the same time, the number of entry and exit guide posts will be increased to speed up the entry and exit rate of passengers, avoid concentrated detention, and reduce the risk of the spread of the epidemic. Self-service equipment and “contactless” services have also been added, and hand sanitizers, disinfectant gels and masks have been provided in 12 key areas such as toilets and key waiting rooms. Equipped with atomizing disinfection robots, the waiting area is disinfected at all times, and multiple anti-epidemic barriers for railway transportation hubs are constructed to prevent the spread of the epidemic through railways.

In order to create a safe and secure ride environment for passengers, Xi’an Passenger Transport Section is equipped with sufficient train anti-epidemic materials, strengthens the train disinfection system, and encrypts the cleaning and disinfection of key parts such as train toilets, washrooms, passage platforms, aisles, door handles, buttons, etc. Frequency, always maintain hygiene and cleanliness. Implement meal delivery to the seat, guide passengers to reduce movement, maintain a safe distance, wear masks, focus on providing transportation services for key passengers “old, young, sick, disabled, and pregnant”, and provide water, food, and assistance point-to-point. And other key services, so that passengers travel more at ease.

Warm reminder from the railway department: According to the provisions of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, from September 10 to October 31, 2022, passengers entering the station must hold a nucleic acid negative certificate within 48 hours, and cooperate with the railway department to implement the station and train epidemic prevention measures. Passengers should prepare for the ride in advance so as not to delay the trip.

Liang Fan, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press