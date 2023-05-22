On the sidelines of the establishment of the “Tindovestan” team

Noureddine Zaouch

In the year 1958 AD, prior to the “independence” of Algeria, the Egyptian and Tunisian national teams withdrew from playing friendly with the Algerian Liberation Front team after FIFA threatened them with sanctions, and the Liberation Front team at that time did not find anything other than the Moroccan national team to play with on the orders of Muhammad V, may God have mercy on him, who did not know these penalties any Interesting, compared to the gains that the Algerian revolution can reap in its liberation path from the brutal colonialists.

However, Algeria, after its strength increased and its coffers were filled with oil and gas revenues and chicken legs with bones and nails removed, here it is returning the favor to Morocco, but in the manner of Sinmar. And as General “De Gaulle” said: “Even if we left Algeria, we left our sons in the wombs of their women.”

It is natural to expect from these foundlings everything but loyalty, virtue, and magnanimity. Because the dough from which they are made is a dough of the poor kind, you do not know what virtues are and you do not know what morals are; Therefore, wherever it came, ruin and destruction befell it, and Tunisia, Libya and others are only the tip of the iceberg. And God Almighty said “Teboune” in his last press interview when he said: “Wherever Algeria puts its foot down, the resurrection will take place.”

The strange thing is that Algeria is still saying today that it is not a party to the fabricated conflict. At a time when it provides shirts, underwear, socks, sports shoes, and deodorant to the players of the “Sandalsat” team, and pays its players the prices of classified plane tickets, and books them in the most luxurious hotels and the most luxurious restaurants; Without even bothering to tarnish the reputation of an ancient team, such as the Mouloudia of Algeria, which the military forced to play friendly with this bastard team; All this just to pay back the beautiful debt that the honorable Kingdom of Morocco once lent her.

The cowardice of these traitors from the Algerian regime did not stop at this abhorrent extent. Rather, it exceeded it by providing the players themselves, as most of the players of the Republic of “Tindovestan” are Algerians, by grandfather, which made many of them not speak to the media except in French. Otherwise, their affairs will be exposed and their truth will be revealed because they do not know a single word of the authentic Sahrawi Hassani dialect.

