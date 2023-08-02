On the sidelines of the Russian-African summit

Noureddine Zaouch

I almost couldn’t believe what my eyes saw and what my ears heard, as I followed the opening of the Russian-African summit; His Excellency President Putin delivered the opening speech of the summit to the head of the Moroccan government, Akhannouch. admiration for the person of the King, may God bless him, and respect for the honorable Kingdom of Morocco, may God preserve it, and our gratitude that the Kingdom is the key to Africa, the gateway to its access, and the millstone in every small and large that revolves within its folds; At a time when Akhannouch spoke confidently and steadfastly about Russia’s departure from the United Nations Charter and international law.

Yes, it is incredible; At a time when Russia raises the status of your country, places you as the undisputed master of Africa, and rejects categorically and absolutely the presence of the Polisario at the summit, it deliberately deceives Russia by talking about the firm principles of the Kingdom, represented in respect for the territorial integrity of states, and clinging to peaceful methods of resolving disputes between states, in a clear reference to what Russia commits violations in Ukraine.

But it is the honorable Kingdom of Morocco, steeped in the depth of history, which is respected by everyone, whether he agrees with or disagrees with its positions. Because simply, these positions draw from international law and international legitimacy without courtesy or favouritism, partiality or partiality; flattery or politeness; Just like the Algerian barn does; Perhaps for this reason, His Excellency President Putin addressed the opening speech of the works to Morocco. He knows in advance what this word can provoke.

After this unmistakable event, who is this idiot, who will keep repeating that the Treaty of Abraham is tantamount to abandoning the Palestinian cause by Morocco? Although the events that took place during these two years confirm that the Israelis signed their treaty with the utmost awareness and conviction that Morocco will not deviate an inch from its obligations towards Palestine, especially since His Majesty the King is the head of the Jerusalem Committee.

Morocco’s speech at the opening of the Russian summit shows to every sane person who listened while he was a martyr, that Morocco is a difficult number that no one can cross or challenge, and that the day of the Polisario’s expulsion from Africa is closer than ever before, and that France is contrary to history and logic by not leaving. From the comfort zone, and that Morocco will be a permanent member of the United Nations, once the latter considers allocating a permanent seat to Africa.

