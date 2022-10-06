Home News On the sixth day of the National Day holiday, many places began to concentrate on return highways with large traffic flow_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal
News

On the sixth day of the National Day holiday, many places began to concentrate on return highways with large traffic flow_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

by admin

Today (October 6) is the sixth day of the National Day holiday. Starting from today, many places will start to return. It is estimated that today, the national highway, railway, and civil aviation return passenger flow is relatively large, and some sections of the expressway may experience long-distance congestion and delay.

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Transport that yesterday the national expressway traffic reached 38.38 million vehicles. It is expected that starting from today, the return traffic will be relatively concentrated. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta and Chengdu-Chongqing expressways will have relatively large traffic flow. During peak hours, there may be staged travel concentration and long-distance congestion in some sections.

In terms of railways, today, the national railways are expected to send 6.55 million passengers and 8,144 trains are planned. The Yangtze River Delta Railway is expected to send 1.65 million passengers today, and plans to open 77 additional passenger trains in the direction of full passenger flow. The National Railway Nanchang Bureau is expected to send 740,000 passengers today, and the passenger flow is still mainly short-distance travel. Today, the Nanning Bureau of the National Railway plans to add 28 EMUs, arrange 38.5 pairs of EMUs to reconnect, and open 16 additional trains. The National Railway Xi’an Bureau plans to open 36 additional passenger trains.

In terms of civil aviation, today, the two airports, Beijing Capital Airport and Daxing Airport, are expected to have a total of 58,100 passengers entering and leaving Hong Kong, and 599 flights are planned to be carried out. From September 30 to October 5, the two airports in Beijing completed a total of 380,200 passenger throughput and 4,184 take-off and landing flights.

See also  Smallpox of monkeys, quarantines possible

(Editor in charge: Shan Xiaobing)

You may also like

Roncadelle (Brescia), father barricades himself at home with...

Infighting behind closed doors before the 20th National...

Mourning in Cesiomaggiore, the parish priest Don Samuel...

Training promoted in the South: 8 out of...

The political community will be a framework for...

Weather forecast, three more days of abnormal heat,...

Details of 9 new asymptomatic infections in Bijie...

Christmas without lights in Feltre. Lights sacrificed against...

The new wave of Covid has started. Again...

Competition for emergency medicine, the candidate with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy