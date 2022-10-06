Today (October 6) is the sixth day of the National Day holiday. Starting from today, many places will start to return. It is estimated that today, the national highway, railway, and civil aviation return passenger flow is relatively large, and some sections of the expressway may experience long-distance congestion and delay.

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Transport that yesterday the national expressway traffic reached 38.38 million vehicles. It is expected that starting from today, the return traffic will be relatively concentrated. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta and Chengdu-Chongqing expressways will have relatively large traffic flow. During peak hours, there may be staged travel concentration and long-distance congestion in some sections.

In terms of railways, today, the national railways are expected to send 6.55 million passengers and 8,144 trains are planned. The Yangtze River Delta Railway is expected to send 1.65 million passengers today, and plans to open 77 additional passenger trains in the direction of full passenger flow. The National Railway Nanchang Bureau is expected to send 740,000 passengers today, and the passenger flow is still mainly short-distance travel. Today, the Nanning Bureau of the National Railway plans to add 28 EMUs, arrange 38.5 pairs of EMUs to reconnect, and open 16 additional trains. The National Railway Xi’an Bureau plans to open 36 additional passenger trains.

In terms of civil aviation, today, the two airports, Beijing Capital Airport and Daxing Airport, are expected to have a total of 58,100 passengers entering and leaving Hong Kong, and 599 flights are planned to be carried out. From September 30 to October 5, the two airports in Beijing completed a total of 380,200 passenger throughput and 4,184 take-off and landing flights.