On the Sixth Five-Year Environmental Day, Dr. Edward’s eye protection lamp is committed to creating a healthy light environment-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Dr. Edward’s Eye Care Lamp on June 5 Environmental Day is committed to creating a healthy light environment

On June 5, the 2023 Sixth Five-Year Environmental Day National Home Event with the theme of “Building a Modernization of Harmonious Coexistence between Man and Nature” was held in Jinan. The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Central Civilization Office, and the Shandong Provincial Government. World Environment Day is held on June 5th every year, reflecting the understanding and attitude of people all over the world on environmental issues, expressing human yearning and pursuit of a better environment, and is the main tool for the United Nations to encourage the world‘s awareness and actions on the environment. It is also one of the main media for the United Nations to promote global environmental awareness, raise awareness and take action on environmental issues. Light pollution sources, a threat to vision health People are increasingly aware of the importance of the environment to human survival and health. When it comes to environmental issues, people always think of water pollution and air pollution first, and often ignore the increasingly serious light pollution. Light pollution is a new source of environmental pollution after waste gas, waste water, waste residue and noise pollution, mainly including white light pollution, artificial daytime pollution and colored light pollution. What is particularly prominent is that light pollution brings people various eye diseases, especially the rapid increase in the rate of myopia. According to statistics, the myopia rate of high school students in my country is over 60%, ranking second in the world. Light pollution is seriously threatening people’s vision health. For this reason, China has to invest a lot of money and manpower in eye protection and myopia every year, but the effect is not great. The reason is that it does not start from the root of improving the visual environment. Relevant health experts believe that the visual environment is the main cause of myopia, not just the habit of using eyes.At present, in order to deal with the harm brought by harmful blue light and frequent flashing of fluorescent lamps to people, various eye protection lamp products are constantly emerging. In addition to catering to the marketing behavior of the market, how many products are really technological? How to scientifically choose high-energy and high-efficiency products? The eye protection lamp, has become everyfamilyTopics of greatest concern. Driven by technology, iterative upgrade of eye protection lamp Recently, in order to popularize a healthy light environment and comprehensively promote the implementation of the prevention and control of myopia in children and adolescents. Effectively solve the problem that the incidence of myopia among young people is increasing year by year due to the increase in people’s use of electronic devices. CCTV’s “Great Power Brand Story” column film crew entered the field of eye protection lamps and Dr. Edward, and recorded in depth the achievements of Dr. Edward as a scientific and technological innovation in the field of myopia prevention and protection eye lamps and the mission of practicing children and adolescents’ myopia care. Dr. Edward is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the field of eye care. With the mission of “helping the whole family to protect the eyes with high energy and efficiency”, it is committed to using international and cross-field technology to develop and produce “healthy lighting, vision care, and high-efficiency Dr. Edward’s eye protection products, developed by doctors, provide the whole family with eye-protecting and high-energy eye-moisturizing light sources, allowing people to have more time to enjoy a better life, and leading the rapid development of the eye protection lamp industry. For children and adolescents who read, study or watch videos in a harmful blue light environment for a long time, it is easy to cause damage to eyesight. Dr. Edward takes the anti-blue light eye-care technology and NIR red light vision care technology as the core, drives the continuous upgrading of eye protection products, and provides users with a good reading experience. At present, Dr. Edward has become the eye protection lamp brand selected by CCTV's "Great Power Brand Story" program by virtue of its high-quality products and leading eye protection technology. Innovate technology to promote new fields of application At present, the products under the Dr. Edward brand include eye protection lamps, ceiling lamps, glasses and other products that prevent myopia, slow down the progression of myopia, help children medically protect their eyes, and study efficiently. All of the above products have obtained corresponding technical patents. In order to meet children’s ever-increasing eye protection needs, Dr. Edward’s red light eye protection lamp has become a necessary healthy lighting tool for children in their studies, and it is also the main product for the medical care of myopia patients. In order to create a scientific and comfortable lighting environment for people, and protect children’s vision health in an all-round way. According to the eye habits of children and adolescents, and the eye needs of children of different ages in different scenarios, Dr. Edward has developed and designed twelve core technologies such as anti-blue light technology and NIR red light vision care technology. Technology, filter out the factors that are easy to damage children’s eyes. Once Dr. Edward’s eye protection products were launched, they won high praise and praise from the market. Cross-border intensive research, creating a new era of eye care Dr. Edward’s professional-grade eye protection lamp is equipped with the self-developed NIR red light vision care technology. Through low-energy DL-NIR red light irradiation, it can supplement the missing “light vitamins” for retinal cells, making it safer and healthier for children to use. In addition, this light also designed physical soft light technology by referring to the lighting principle of medical shadowless surgical lights, so that the light can achieve soft, uniform and comfortable light, which can effectively alleviate the problem of visual fatigue caused by bad light. Dr. Edward’s research and development staff believes that the eye protection lamp is not only a lighting fixture, it should belong to the medical field, and it is a healthy lighting system based on medicine. Therefore, Dr. Edward was jointly developed by a team of experts in the fields of medicine, optics, and education, and finally created a healthy light-using environment for children. With the iterative update of myopia prevention and control technology, NIR red light will become the next focus of myopia prevention and control, and will play a positive role in the prevention and control of myopia in children and adolescents. At present, Dr. Edward has been stationed in Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, Beijing Tongren Hospital, Beijing People’s Hospital, Aier Eye Hospital, Huaxia Eye Hospital, Purui Eye Hospital, Shandong Eye Hospital, Qingdao Eye Hospital, and the Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University in Zhejiang Province More than 300 hospitals and optometry centers, the products have been used and recommended by many doctors. There are more than 1,200 sales outlets nationwide, and there are brand official flagship stores on major domestic e-commerce platforms. After years of intensive research, Dr. Edward has developed into an influential brand in the field of eye care in China. Pay attention to the light environment and practice the new mission of myopia prevention and control The Sixth Five-Year Environment Day, in order to better guide social families to carry out the prevention and control of myopia in children and adolescents and build a new picture of a beautiful China. Dr. Edward invited ophthalmology experts to give professional explanations on the screening method of eye protection lamps and eye habits, etc., providing parents with a more comprehensive knowledge reserve and prevention plan for the prevention and management of children’s myopia. “Doctor Edward Creates the Era of Red Light Eye Care” CCTV’s “Great Power Brand Story” special program will premiere on Discovery Channel on June 12, 2023, and will be broadcast on Migu Video, TV Home APP, CCTV, CCTV mobile TV and other platforms Simultaneously broadcast, it will give people good scientific advice on the development of eye protection lamp technology and the implementation of daily myopia prevention and control, so that people can avoid stepping on pitfalls when choosing eye protection lamps, and protect eye health! On Environment Day, we will work together to build a healthy China and a beautiful new era of China, and continue to struggle!

