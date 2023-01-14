Home News On-the-spot writing blessings to send Spring Festival couplets to Mishi Lane Street, the fragrance of happy ink floats out-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
News

On-the-spot writing blessings to send Spring Festival couplets to Mishi Lane Street, the fragrance of happy ink floats out-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin

Write blessings on the spot to send Spring Festival couplets to the streets of Mishi Lane, and the fragrance of happy ink floats

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-14 06:40

The Daily Business Daily reported that the Spring Festival couplets welcome the new year, expressing love in ink. In order to welcome the Lunar New Year, on the morning of January 11, Mishixiang Sub-district held a New Year blessing activity in the Central Garden Square of Hongshiban Community, “Tiger walks away and rabbits come to send spring”.

On the day of the activity, He Meizhen, the president of Street Guxin Painting and Calligraphy Club, led calligraphy lovers and volunteers to gather together, splashing ink, using Xing, Li, Kai and other fonts to show their charm, writing blessing characters and Spring Festival couplets for the masses, and the atmosphere was warm . While admiring the calligraphy works, everyone felt the flavor of the New Year revealed in the bursts of ink fragrance. The street staff also carefully selected a number of Spring Festival couplets and sent them to the children and the elderly to send them New Year blessings.

Traditional activities such as writing Spring Festival couplets, sending blessings, and writing the word “Fu” enrich the spiritual and cultural life of residents, and share the happy New Year flavor in the thick ink fragrance. Next, Mishixiang Sub-district will also organize various cultural activities, and strive to create a “warm, civilized, and friendly” service street for the people.

See also  Wang Yi held a video meeting with the Foreign Minister of New Zealand: Accelerate the negotiation and implementation of the specific cooperation plan for the “Belt and Road”

Source: Daily Business Daily Author: Trainee reporter Jiang Xiaowei Correspondent Xiang Yinhui Zhang Wenting Hong Xueqin Xia Lin Editor: Chen Dong

You may also like

Mauro Visentin confirmed general secretary of Treviso’s CGIL

Sloane Avenue, Becciu protests with the Pope for...

From the petrol bonus to the single allowance:...

2023 Heilongjiang Two Sessions Special Issue • Hotspots...

Feltre: the Ris finds the thief through the...

We checked for you: Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi...

“2023 Happy Chinese New Year Enjoy Beijing” opens...

The fascist assault on Brasilia: A warning to...

Olembé stadium: work resumes on January 16

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue orange...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy