Write blessings on the spot to send Spring Festival couplets to the streets of Mishi Lane, and the fragrance of happy ink floats

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-14 06:40

The Daily Business Daily reported that the Spring Festival couplets welcome the new year, expressing love in ink. In order to welcome the Lunar New Year, on the morning of January 11, Mishixiang Sub-district held a New Year blessing activity in the Central Garden Square of Hongshiban Community, “Tiger walks away and rabbits come to send spring”.

On the day of the activity, He Meizhen, the president of Street Guxin Painting and Calligraphy Club, led calligraphy lovers and volunteers to gather together, splashing ink, using Xing, Li, Kai and other fonts to show their charm, writing blessing characters and Spring Festival couplets for the masses, and the atmosphere was warm . While admiring the calligraphy works, everyone felt the flavor of the New Year revealed in the bursts of ink fragrance. The street staff also carefully selected a number of Spring Festival couplets and sent them to the children and the elderly to send them New Year blessings.

Traditional activities such as writing Spring Festival couplets, sending blessings, and writing the word “Fu” enrich the spiritual and cultural life of residents, and share the happy New Year flavor in the thick ink fragrance. Next, Mishixiang Sub-district will also organize various cultural activities, and strive to create a “warm, civilized, and friendly” service street for the people.