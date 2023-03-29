Solo children, youth and adults will compete for the first places.

In the special time for Popayán, such as Holy Week, the final of the contest will be held “Sing With Expocauca”organized by Acopi, in order to highlight and encourage regional talent.

Children, youth and adults participate in this contest, who will compete in their respective categories, first and second places, as soloists and groups with a varied presentation in different musical genres. On Holy Monday, April 3 from 2:00 pm, on the artistic and cultural stage of Expocauca, the final of the contest for the Soloist and Children’s Group categories will take place, with the finalists who were previously shortlisted by the qualifying jury. according to the procedure defined by @AcopiCauca and who obtained the highest score, in each of the following criteria:

• Tuning

• Rhythm

• Interpretation

• Ensemble (Sound balance, dynamics and phrasing)

• Originality/ Innovation

• Unpublished song

In the same way, on Wednesday, April 5 from 2:00 pm, the final for the Soloist and youth-adult groups categories will take place, in which those selected will demonstrate their talent to opt for first and second places.

The selection of the finalists will be made by expert juries in music and singing, who will evaluate the different musical presentations in terms of the interpretive quality of the participants and will issue their decision for the selection of the winners, to whom @AcopiCauca will grant in cash recognition. and awards.