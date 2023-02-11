Home News On the streets of Quibdó a minor had a mini Uzi
News

On the streets of Quibdó a minor had a mini Uzi

by admin
On the streets of Quibdó a minor had a mini Uzi

Members of the National Police apprehended a minor under 16 years of age in the La Aurora neighborhood carrying a mini Uzi type firearm.

This weapon is a variety of submachine gun, a compact, small, and lightweight weapon that is highly lethal, with a fairly large magazine and a high rate of fire.

The apprehension occurred when several uniformed officers were searching people in the La Aurora neighborhood. The minor took a suspicious attitude trying to evade the police procedure and that’s when this mini-uzi type firearm was found in flagrante delicto without permission to carry or possess.

This minor was made available to the competent authority to answer for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

See also  "Bridgerton" Netflix series most watched ever, in the top ten of films there is "Extraction"

You may also like

Captured for attempted murder and illegal possession of...

Perspective. Rebellion led me to drug addiction: Javier

Petro’s heartfelt condolences after the death of Samuel...

Iván Calderón speaks after surviving a heart attack

The US military shot down another high-altitude flying...

Mixed Fund is committed to expanding its services...

Improvement of the Leningrad III park

Xinhua All Media+ Strong Confidence Opens a New...

El Huila is “stayed” in the seismic drill...

“There is no difference between the Colombian State...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy