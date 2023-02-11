Members of the National Police apprehended a minor under 16 years of age in the La Aurora neighborhood carrying a mini Uzi type firearm.

This weapon is a variety of submachine gun, a compact, small, and lightweight weapon that is highly lethal, with a fairly large magazine and a high rate of fire.

The apprehension occurred when several uniformed officers were searching people in the La Aurora neighborhood. The minor took a suspicious attitude trying to evade the police procedure and that’s when this mini-uzi type firearm was found in flagrante delicto without permission to carry or possess.

This minor was made available to the competent authority to answer for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.