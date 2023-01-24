2023-01-24 17:55

Source: Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News Client



Today (January 24) on the third day of the Lunar New Year, Hangzhou West Lake Scenic Area received 529,300 passengers, a year-on-year increase of 946.05%, returning to 80.04% of the pre-epidemic 2019 level; among them: 212,400 passengers in paid parks , an increase of 2398.82% year-on-year, and an increase of 35.29% year-on-year in 2019. The top three are Feilaifeng Scenic Area, Three Pools Reflecting the Moon, and Zoo.

(Photo by Jiang Zhiqing)

A warm reminder from the scenic spot: Affected by the strong cold air and radiation cooling, it is expected that the minimum temperature in Hangzhou will drop to -5°C to -6°C around tomorrow morning. The first person responsible for their own health, maintain good personal hygiene habits, and prepare necessary protective equipment.