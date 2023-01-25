[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 25, 2023]On the night of the third day of the Lunar New Year on January 24, several tourists shot videos and uploaded them to the Internet. It’s still not down at 9 o’clock in the evening.

A video taken by a male tourist posted on the Internet shows that at the cableway down the Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, densely packed tourists are waiting in line to take the elevator down the mountain. “It’s all full of people, and it’s been almost an hour in line.”

Another female tourist said in the video: “The top of the mountain in Zhangjiajie, there are huge crowds of people queuing up.”

The video footage showed that it was already dark, and the mountain was still crowded with people. Many tourists were still queuing up to go down the mountain after 9:00 pm.

Some tourists said, “The scenic spot saw that the tourists were trapped at night, and they also gave out a few packets of snow cakes that made them hungry.”

Some tourists also said that after playing in the scenic spot for 6 hours, it took 4 hours to queue up.

Some tourists said that it took 3 hours to line up at the Bailong Ladder when going down the mountain. They suspect that the scenic spot did not control the flow of people, causing tourists to stay on the mountain.

On the 25th, Zhangjiajie Forest National Park responded to the incident of tourists stranded on the top of the mountain late at night. It is said that on the 24th, the scenic spot received more than 60,000 people, a record high in the number of people received in a single day. Because of the large number of tourists, the Bailong Ladder queue time was long, and the scenic spot diverted some tourists to take the cableway down the mountain. At around 10:30 that night, all tourists had gone down the mountain.

Starting from the 25th, the opening time of Zhangjiajie scenic spot will be advanced from 7:00 am to 6:40 am. After 4:00 pm, tourists can only go out and not enter.

In addition to Zhangjiajie, many scenic spots in China are crowded during the New Year holiday. The online video shows that on the evening of January 24, a large number of tourists in the Huangshan Scenic Area concentrated down the mountain, resulting in congestion and stranded. The lowest temperature in the scenic spot at night was minus 15 degrees Celsius, and some tourists went down the mountain and lined up for 6 hours before reaching the cableway entrance.

“Take a step and stop for a few minutes, walk a step and stop for a few minutes. The congestion started at 3:30, and it was not until 9:00 p.m. that I arrived at the cableway exit and took the cable car down the mountain.” A female tourist said in the video.

On the evening of the 24th, the Huangshan Scenic Area announced that the number of ticket reservations for the scenic spot on the 25th was full, and the reservations were stopped.

According to the Beijing News, Huangshan received 34,385 tourists on the 24th, a record high for a single day during the New Year holidays since 2018.

In addition, the Mausoleum Museum of the First Qin Emperor in Xi’an is also crowded with tourists. On January 23, a tourist released a video saying that the Mausoleum Museum of the First Qin Emperor has tens of thousands of tourists a day, and the crowds are crowded when visiting, “there are more people than the terracotta warriors.”

The Qinshihuang Mausoleum Museum announced that tickets for the period from January 24th to 26th (the third day to the fifth day of the new year) have been sold out.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

