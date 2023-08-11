Home » On the way to the Gaberl
On the way to the Gaberl

On the way to the Gaberl

A motorcycle accident occurred in Salla on Friday afternoon. The driver, who according to information from the Salla fire department is around 50 years old, sustained injuries of an unspecified degree. The man fell on his motorcycle in a curve and crashed into the guardrail. An acquaintance of the man who was with him on the way to Gaberl informed the emergency services.

The man’s condition worsened

After arriving at the scene of the accident, the Red Cross Voitsberg-Köflach emergency services alerted the emergency doctor, who arrived with the rescue helicopter. “According to our information, the emergency doctor put the man into artificial deep sleep on site because his condition had deteriorated,” reports Michael Schrotter, commander of FF Salla. After emergency medical care, the injured man was flown to the Graz University Hospital.

The members of the fire brigade regulated the traffic for the duration of the operation and tied up the leaked equipment. The motorcycle was picked up by the ÖAMTC.

