UDINE. The funeral of Omar Monestier, director of Messaggero Veneto and Il Piccolo, who died at the age of 57 in the early morning of Monday 1st August, will be celebrated on Thursday 4 August at 3 pm in the Belluno Cathedral.

In announcing the date of the funeral, his wife Sara, the children Benedetta, Tommaso, Giovanni and Giulio, the mother and the other family members wanted to express “thanks to all those who in this moment of great pain have shown us closeness, affection and esteem “