“I only knew Maria Eismont as a journalist, for her report on torture in Russian prisons. Later, following her on Facebook, I discovered that she too had started working as a lawyer “, says Nina Guseva, director of The case.

“I asked her if I could follow her with the camera and she agreed, telling me that nothing interesting was going to happen. Shortly after, however, in the summer of 2019 protests against the government began in Russia in which many demonstrators were arrested, including activist Konstantin Kotov. At that point the decision to go through the process through Eismont’s work was a natural one. His personality and his charisma allowed the case to get the media coverage he deserved and this for me, as a director, meant more effort but also more surprises. Until the introduction of Article 212.1 of the Criminal Code, which led to Kotov’s conviction, made his goal clear: the suppression of any civil mobilization. Today Eismont continues to practice law, representing many government opponents accused under the new laws. The rules punish the spread of ‘falsehoods about the Russian armed forces and discredit of the government’ and are expressly devised to target those who demonstrate and speak out against Russian aggression against Ukraine ”.

