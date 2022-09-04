Among the institutional personalities who confirmed their participation: Daniele FrancoMinister of Economy and Finance, Pietro Curziopresident of the Supreme Court of Cassation, Guido Carlinopresident of Corte Conti, Maria Chiara CarrozzaCnr President, Carlo FuortesCEO of Rai, Giovanni Melillonational anti-mafia prosecutor, Pasquale TridicoINPS president, Christian Masset, Ambassador of France to Italy. At the end of the ceremony, the Patron of the Prize Gianni Letta will deliver to the President of the De Sanctis Foundation the medal of the President of the Republic at the De Sanctis Prize.

The De Sanctis Foundation was founded in 2007 on the initiative of the architect Francesco De Sanctis, great-grandson of the literary critic and Prime Minister of Education. His goal is to make the legacy of the literate the starting point for a cultural project that updates the work and thought of Francesco De Sanctis as a collective heritage and thus make it a living and contemporary material, not only nationally but also at European level. With this perspective, the Foundation makes the international spread of the Italian artistic, literary, philosophical and political identity its main mission. Particular attention is dedicated to the southern roots with a careful look at the European cultural realities that have developed from those same roots.

The award is organized under the patronage of Senate of the Republic, Chamber of Deputies, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Municipality of Rome, Bank of Italy, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rai and with the participation of UniCredit, CDP, Autostrade per l’Italia, Open Fiber, Il Sole 24 Ore, Athesis publishing group, L’Igiene Urbana Evolution, Esclapon & co, Sina Bernini Bristol and Ita-Airways.

www.fondazionedesanctis.it