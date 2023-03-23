news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 23 – On the occasion of Dan Tuesday, which falls on March 25, the Bargello Museums in Florence offer a program dedicated to the Middle Ages, with guided tours closely linked to the events and fortunes of the great poet together to a lesson by Professor Francesco Carapezza dedicated to the stories of Tristan embroidered on the Guicciardini blanket, kept in Palazzo Davanzati. It starts from the Bargello National Museum: on 25 March it hosts ‘The traces of the Poet in the history of the Palace’, a guided tour of the times and places of Alighieri, retracing Dante’s legacy in the history of the ancient Palazzo del Podestà. It is here, in the Sala dell’Udienza, that on 10 March 1302 Dante was condemned to exile; in the adjacent Podestà Chapel, only a few years later Giotto set up his latest pictorial masterpiece, and portrayed Dante’s face for the first time, including him among the ranks of the chosen ones in Paradise. At the Museum of Palazzo Davanzati, visitors will be able to participate for free in ‘The Fame of Dante in the Triumphs of the Scheggia’: in the Sala delle Impannate it will be possible to observe in detail the Triumphs of the Scheggia, in which Giovanni di ser Giovanni called Lo Scheggia portrays the face of the great poet. Also at Palazzo Davanzati Francesco Carapezza, professor of Romance philology and linguistics in Palermo, introduced by the director of the Bargello Museums Paola D’Agostino, will delve into the history of the Guicciardini blankets, one kept in Palazzo Davanzati, the other at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, explaining how these constitute a precious testimony of the fortune of Tristain’s stories in Italy in the late Middle Ages. The literary source from which the twenty-two scenes embroidered on the two blankets were taken, produced in Sicily at the end of the 1300s and destined for the Guicciardini house, comes from Tuscany.



Finally, the traces of Dante’s fame will also be illustrated at the Casa Martelli Museum: during the guided tours it will be possible to appreciate ‘In heaven with Dante’, an in-depth study which – inside the Sala dei poeti – will direct the gaze towards the frescoes by Tommaso Gherardini with a portrait of Alighieri together with Boccaccio and Petrarch. (HANDLE).

