Home News On Wednesday in Perosa the funeral of De Stasio, a technician who died at work
News

On Wednesday in Perosa the funeral of De Stasio, a technician who died at work

by admin
On Wednesday in Perosa the funeral of De Stasio, a technician who died at work

Davide Tommaso De Stasio

The funeral of the 47-year-old father who fell into a well in the company where he worked in Pont-Saint-Martin will take place at 10.30

PEROSA CANAVESE. The funeral of Davide Tommaso De Stasio, the 47-year-old technician who died in an accident at work on 21 July at the Thermoplay plant in Pont-Saint-Martin, will be celebrated on Wednesday 3 August at 10.30 in Perosa. The man, from the first checks, was on a grid which, for reasons to be ascertained, moved causing him to fall for about three meters into a well. The investigations of the Aosta prosecutor’s office continue for
ensure compliance with all safety measures.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Nucleic acid detection 40, door-to-door fee 2,000 more platforms reproduce sky-high door-to-door nucleic acid service- IT and Health

You may also like

The park of Villa di Villa used as...

Shooting in front of a bar in breaking...

Grillo publishes the M5S zombie album: from Di...

Conegliano, struck by a heart attack at the...

Michele Shortglieri, Arcigay: “Italy is also starting to...

He launches downhill from Matajur with his bike,...

Raid at dawn at the Feltre slot room

Covid, today 18,813 new cases (-20.6% weekly) and...

Local revenue generation relies on fines Hefei man...

Political polls, Brothers of Italy and Pd at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy