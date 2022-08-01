The funeral of the 47-year-old father who fell into a well in the company where he worked in Pont-Saint-Martin will take place at 10.30

PEROSA CANAVESE. The funeral of Davide Tommaso De Stasio, the 47-year-old technician who died in an accident at work on 21 July at the Thermoplay plant in Pont-Saint-Martin, will be celebrated on Wednesday 3 August at 10.30 in Perosa. The man, from the first checks, was on a grid which, for reasons to be ascertained, moved causing him to fall for about three meters into a well. The investigations of the Aosta prosecutor’s office continue for

ensure compliance with all safety measures.