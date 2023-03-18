Gender violence, harassment on public transport, rape and other sexual crimes are one of the most frequent concerns of Bogotanos on a day-to-day basis. Given this, the Secretary of Security issued a report that revealed the days of the week and the hours in which more crimes of this type are committed.

According to the entity’s data table, between January and February 2022, 1,028 cases of sexual crimes were reported, while in January and February 2023, 738 were reported, which indicatesto a decrease of 290 cases.

In February 2022, it was recorded that the day on which the most sexual crimes were committed was Friday morning, with 42 cases of these being filed in this time slot.

In February 2023, it was recorded that Friday morning is when more sexual crimes are perpetrated, this being a total of 28 cases. Although a great decrease is evident, the number of these crimes is still high.

In this way, between January and February 2022 The result was that Tuesday mornings were when more of these crimes occurred, since the number was 66 cases.

Regarding the accumulated data for January and February 2023, it was revealed that the most common days of sexual crimes were Sundays in the early hours of the morning, with a total of 53 cases.

Likewise, the town where these crimes were most committed was Bolivar Citywith 112 cases in total and the most affected neighborhood was Lucero, with 35 of these cases.