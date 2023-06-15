10
Carlos Yepes A. Four months after the regional elections, polls on electoral preferences in matters of governorship and mayor of Neiva have already begun to be published. Despite the fact that “a lot of water passes under the bridge” is still missing, they represent a first photograph of what is in the imagination of the […]
The entrance On your marks! It was first published in Diario del Huila.
See also Ready to go down then the fear in the eyes: the last 30 seconds in the video in the cable car