Once again, a Mitofsky survey places President Bukele as the best-evaluated president in the world – Diario La Página

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, remains at the top of the world‘s best-evaluated presidents, being the one with the highest percentage of approval, with 93% of the population in his favor, according to a survey revealed this Monday by Mitofsky . In second place, in America, he is followed by the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves.

Roy Campos, from the polling firm, explained that in America the four best-evaluated leaders, in addition to Bukele, from El Salvador; and Chaves, from Costa Rica, are Luis Abinader, from the Dominican Republic (63%) and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from Mexico (61%).

The pollster carried out the analysis based on a compilation of various sources, which included 20 leaders from America and 20 from the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Asia and Australia, the Russian president Vladimir Putin stands out with better approval (83%), followed by Narendra Modi, from India (75%); Giorgia Melodi, from Italy (57%) and Alain Berset, from Switzerland (56%).

Bukele is the best-approved president among the 40 world leaders analyzed.

“As every year, Mitofsky presents his compilation of the Ranking of Presidents of the Americas and the world during June 2023. Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, continues to be the best approved worldwide,” said Roy Campos.

These are the ten best evaluated presidents.

Nayib Bukele, El SalvadorVladimir Putin, RussiaNarendra Modi , IndiaRodrigo Chaves, Costa RicaLuis Abinader, Dominican Republic6 López Obrador, MexicoGiorgia Meloni, ItalyAlain Berse, SwitzerlandAlbanese, AustraliaJhon Lee Ka-Chiu, Hong Kong

