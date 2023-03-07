Home News Once again ABA of Cantv fails in Monagas
News

Once again ABA of Cantv fails in Monagas

by admin
Once again ABA of Cantv fails in Monagas

Another time, ABA from Cantv in Monagas was down since noon due to a cut in fiber optics in the Oriente – Guayana region.

Cantv’s ABA service was down this Tuesday from noon.

We have already lost count of the times that the ABA service cantv failure in Monagas, due to a cut in fiber optics in the Oriente and Guayana region, generating large losses in trade and multiple connectivity problems in Maturín.

Through social networks, affected users reported the drop in service around noon, in sectors such as Los Godos and Los Guaritos.

Cantv ruled on the failure

Meanwhile, Cantv reported the failure, assuring that it was due to a new fiber optic cut in the town.

The technical staff assures that they are working to solve the service that this Tuesday has worked intermittently due to the situation registered in the Oriente – Guyana region.

ABA Cantv
Cantv’s ABA did not work after noon.

Also read:

Supplies and medicines arrive for the Surgical Plan that begins this Wednesday in Monagas

Velandia Star Avatar

Web Director La Verdad de Monagas. Host Monagas Vision and Sonora 99.3 FM. lcda. in Social Communication LUZVE. Journalist, Content Writer, Announcer

See also  The Second Plenary Session of the First Session of the 14th Provincial People's Congress - Domestic - 大华网

You may also like

Newey: “Here’s how Red Bull overcame reliability problems”

Council of State ratifies provisional suspension of Boyacá...

“Surrogacy Underground” director’s notes

The Lahore High Court allowed the women’s march

Egan Bernal already has a return date to...

withdraw your funds immediately, warns the company from...

Imran Khan’s arrest warrant suspended in Tosha Khana...

They published the price of the tickets for...

Foreign Minister Qin Gang Answers Questions from Chinese...

the scary phase on the poor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy