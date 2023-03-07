Another time, ABA from Cantv in Monagas was down since noon due to a cut in fiber optics in the Oriente – Guayana region.
We have already lost count of the times that the ABA service cantv failure in Monagas, due to a cut in fiber optics in the Oriente and Guayana region, generating large losses in trade and multiple connectivity problems in Maturín.
Through social networks, affected users reported the drop in service around noon, in sectors such as Los Godos and Los Guaritos.
Cantv ruled on the failure
Meanwhile, Cantv reported the failure, assuring that it was due to a new fiber optic cut in the town.
The technical staff assures that they are working to solve the service that this Tuesday has worked intermittently due to the situation registered in the Oriente – Guyana region.
Also read:
Supplies and medicines arrive for the Surgical Plan that begins this Wednesday in Monagas