Another time, ABA from Cantv in Monagas was down since noon due to a cut in fiber optics in the Oriente – Guayana region.

We have already lost count of the times that the ABA service cantv failure in Monagas, due to a cut in fiber optics in the Oriente and Guayana region, generating large losses in trade and multiple connectivity problems in Maturín.

Through social networks, affected users reported the drop in service around noon, in sectors such as Los Godos and Los Guaritos.

Cantv ruled on the failure

Meanwhile, Cantv reported the failure, assuring that it was due to a new fiber optic cut in the town.

Technical and specialized personnel carry out maneuvers to resolve the incident and restore services as soon as possible. The Company appreciates the understanding of users while the network repair work progresses. – Cantv (@salaprensaCantv) March 7, 2023

The technical staff assures that they are working to solve the service that this Tuesday has worked intermittently due to the situation registered in the Oriente – Guyana region.

Cantv’s ABA did not work after noon.

