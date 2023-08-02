Once again, Cauca besieged by indigenous people, this time by those who call themselves ‘grandchildren of Quintín Lame’ – news

The construction of the polyduct is urgent, a project that has economic and financial viability.

Once again, Cauca and the southwestern part of the country are victims of blockades, this time by those who say they are “grandchildren of Quintín Lame”, who have violently taken over the Pan-American highway, where they have usurped the machinery of the Nuevo Cauca consortium, which is building the Popayán-Santander de Quilichao dual carriageway, with which they are felling mountains, trees, preying on nature (supposed defenders of the “pacha mama”), paralyzing the economy of the region and the country, causing serious damage to the users of that international route.

To justify this outrage, which they have called “social uprising to demand the fundamental rights of the Nasa people, movement of the landless, grandchildren of Manuel Quintín Lame and the reservations of Huila, Calderas, Tálaga, Togoima, Zuin, San José , La Esmeralda, La Palma village in the Tierradentro area, Páez, date back to the “military offensive of the government of Rojas Pinilla in 1953”, to the subsequent guerrillas who had many murders and massacres in the municipal seats of Inzá and Páez that have affected us up to now”, when in their territories they sheltered the insurgency of which they say they are victims today and created the subversive group Quintín Lame, which did so much damage to Cauca.

As a consequence of the earthquake and subsequent avalanche in the Páez river basin, on June 9, 1994, the Nasa Kiwe Corporation was created, dependent on the Ministry of the Interior, which was set the time in which it should operate, however, Its existence has been prolonged and each year an important budget is assigned to it with which different works have been carried out in Cauca and in municipalities of Huila that were affected by this natural phenomenon.

The Ministry of the Interior must respond to this situation, which today is headed by Luis Fernando Velasco Chaves from Cauca, who knows the situation in his region as a result of the blockades, which alone so far this year have totaled 21 , which is not fair to a department that has been harassed for years by invasions of farms by indigenous people, who do not account for what the State has invested with money from Cauca and Colombian taxpayers. Cauca has been a victim of crops for illicit use, of coca base processing laboratories, many of them in ancestral territories; of drug trafficking, of the constant blockades that have bankrupted thousands of small businessmen who lost their jobs and assets; the burning of sugarcane farms and the affectation not only of their owners, but also of humble workers who earn their livelihood from that agro-industry, in addition to the kidnappings and all the subversive violence with the groups Quintín Lame, M-19, Farc (which in Cauca did not accept the peace process), ELN, EPL, drug traffickers and other criminals.

Your demands

As always, the indigenous people overflow with demands, as if they were the only ones with rights in this department.

They ask:

That the municipalities of Inzá and Páez be recognized as PDET municipalities That a control be carried out on the price of fuels, as well as what this represents in the consumer of the family basket Recognition of the movement without land grandchildren of Manuel Quintín Lame, as well as all the peoples present here with the respective guarantees of land and decent housing Dialogue table and negotiations directly with the authorities and delegations, in the Huila indigenous reservation, place of origin of the 1994 tragedy That the peace agreements be fulfilled agreed in Havana, Cuba, as well as the continuity and fulfillment of the peace negotiations with the different armed groups, such as the FARC and the ELN with active participation tables in the affected municipalities.

Immediately afterwards, the grandchildren of Quintín Lame, who set up comfortable camping tents on the road, request the presence of almost all the ministries, the Ombudsman’s Office, human rights organizations, MAAP, OEA, UN and the Attorney General’s Office.

With two days of blockade of the Pan-American highway, the different economic sectors are adding losses, serious damages to patients who must travel through this route to hospitals and clinics in the region and other affectations. At the gas stations in Popayán, the lines are long.

The polyduct is urgent

The construction of the polyduct is urgent, a project of the Chamber of Commerce of Cauca, which has technical and financial feasibility, according to the president of that entity, Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya, which would leave Yumbo, in Valle del Cauca, would reach Popayán, in Cauca, and Pasto, in Nariño, which would solve the supply problems and these two departments would not be left without fuel due to the constant blockades of the Pan-American Highway.

