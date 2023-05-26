Once again remittances are the fuel of the economy

Between January and March of this year, US$2,944 million have entered through remittances sent by Colombians living abroad.

This item, as has happened in recent years, is one of the fundamental pillars for the economic growth of the country.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, when US$2,379 million was obtained, there is an increase of US$565 million.

According to figures from Banco de la República, in the first quarter of 2021 remittances totaled US$1,936.9 million, with an increase of 10.2% compared to what was registered in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 28, 2% compared to 2019.

This situation arises because the presence of nationals abroad has increased.

In 2022, the departure of Colombians broke all historical records and exceeded half a million, as warned by a report from the Conflict Analysis Resource Center (Cerac) and according to figures reported by Colombia Migration.

emigrants

Although Colombia is a country where every year there is a flow of emigrants ‒with the exception of 2020, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions‒, it reached an unprecedented level of more than 547,000 emigrants per year past.

It is expected that this year the result of the transfers of the emigrants will be far exceeded and that around US$11 billion will arrive, when in 2022 the figure amounted to US$10.981 billion.

The director in Latin America of WorldRemitla, Paula Valle, said that these transfers contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and can even become a savings system for those who migrate from the country.

The expert also assured that the arrival of money from abroad is key to the Colombian economy.

“This is something very important for the economies of the region, specifically for Colombia, since it affects the exchange balance of the country and currently represents 2.5% of GDP. In addition, remittances are considered as income and livelihood for many households in the country”, he indicated.

In March

On the other hand, in the last report on the Issuer’s exchange balance, it was evidenced that US$1,019 million entered Colombia in March 2023. Compared to March 2022, when the figure was US$824 million, there is an increase of 23.7%, which is equivalent to US$195 million.

Compared to the month of February, when remittances entered in the order of US$1,002 million, there is a slight increase.

This is the second consecutive month above US$1 billion and it is also the highest figure since October 2022. In the first three months of this year, March is the one that has presented the highest income in the net transfers category.

Among the nations from where more money was placed for Colombia are Spain and the United States, which by September had sent 12.6% and 53.9% of the total, respectively.

These good results have been presented despite recent announcements of a possible slowdown in countries like the United States, where more than 50% of these remittances come from. Diego Rodríguez, director of Bosk Capital, affirms that in theory remittances should slow down, but in practice “I think the boom of remittances to Colombia. We will continue to grow on that front.”

He considers that, despite a possible slowdown, employment in the US and Europe remains strong, especially that related to services.

The dollar

Another factor that he mentions is that the price of the dollar makes temporary jobs very attractive. “The minimum wage in the US is around $4,000 a month. With this, a person goes and works in a trade for 3 to 6 months and generates a much higher income ”, he assures.

Additionally, he said that “the immigration part for temporary jobs is open and is an option, not counting the option that some take to do so without documentation. This flow of resources is inflationary, the high dollar boosts it and it is difficult to control via interest rates”.

For his part, Juan David Ballén, head of Economic Research at the Casa de Bolsa firm, assures that the developed economies, starting with the US and passing through Europe, which is where the largest amount of remittances comes from, will present less growth.

These operations increased because the reactivation in a large part of the developed countries began faster, while the social programs in those countries have also been much larger. This means that families who are in, for example, the United States, receive more money and their disposable income is higher, allowing them to send more money to relatives in Colombia,” explained Sergio Olarte, chief economist at Scotiabank Colpatria.

reliefs

Daniel Felipe Suárez, economist at Crowe Colombia, said that part of the increase in remittances from the United States is explained by the stimulus packages that the Government of that country launched during 2020 and the economic recovery this year.

“This caused the income of US households and Colombian immigrants to increase, thus generating a greater inflow of remittances to Colombia,” said Suárez.

Regarding this point, the experts pointed out that it is likely that remittances will continue with an upward trend in the remainder of the year, since the US economy is expected to grow

According to experts, the good performance of remittances increases the disposable income of Colombian households, which in turn can boost consumption in the country and, as a consequence, give a boost to reactivation. Suárez pointed out that this will depend on how much confidence families have in the prospects for the future.

“The growth of remittances in the Colombian economy brings with it a higher income for households, this can mean an increase in consumption as long as there is a positive perception in the market in the short and medium term, thus guaranteeing the conditions necessary to consume”, said the economist.

The contribution in 2022

According to figures from the Bank of the Republic, in 2022 Colombian remittances reached US$10,981 million, which meant a growth of 2.8% compared to 2021, when US$10,687 million entered.

The report indicated that in December 2022 the figure reached US$1,005 million, which meant a drop of US$5 million compared to the same month in 2021, when US$1,010 million entered the country. However, October 2022 was the month with the greatest movement, registering US$1,054 million. In turn, US$766 million entered in February and represented the month with the lowest figure.

It is worth remembering that the Issuer specified that remittances are the second most important income for the country, after oil. However, the entry of these into the country was affected in the last year by the volatility of currencies and high inflation.

“The growth of the remittance market is mainly due to the increase in the migration of Colombians abroad, since it is the most used mechanism to send resources and financially support their families in the countries of origin,” said the financial entity.

According to the Issuer, as of October 2022, the department that received the most this type of income was Valle del Cauca. US$1,991 million entered this during the first 10 months of 2022, representing 26% of national remittances, which in total reached US$7,766 million.