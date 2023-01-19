Due to the growth of the river, authorities restrict the passage of cargo vehicles in that sector at this time.

The restricted passage is only for cargo vehicles in the sector of Puente Arenoso Km 107 + 800 via Garzón – Neiva, allowing only the transit of light vehicles.

Due to the moderate growth of the river and as a precaution, authorities have enabled the road through El Juncal, for cargo vehicles.

Once the passage in the Arenoso is restored, authorities will communicate officially.

It is worth mentioning that on January 17, due to the rains and the flooding of the river, authorities took the same measure and hours later the passage for all kinds of vehicles was restored, without any news.