The people who bet on the Sinuano Día lottery, last Thursday, January 19, with the date of birth of Diomedes Díaz, won the chance. ‘The Chief of the Board’even after 9 years of death, continues to give money to his followers.

The ‘miracle’ or ‘help from beyond’, as some call it, was represented by the number 2657, a figure that precisely refers to the day and year of the birth of Diomedes Díaz (May 26, 1957).

THE MILLIONAIRE NUMBERS

Joaco Guillén, ex-manager of ‘El Cacique’, has on several occasions delivered numbers to play for chance securing given to him by Diomedes through dreams.

Some of the numerical conjugations are: 1222 (month and day of death of Diomedes), 2622 (day of birth and death), 1957 (year of birth), 5726 (year and day of birth), 2213 (day and year of death). ), on 0526 (month and day of birth), 1622 (day of the virgin del Carmen and day of death).

