Once again they demand homage to Alfredo Gutiérrez at the Vallenato Festival

After the Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata will announce last Friday, June 2, that the singer Iván Villazón will be honored in the 57th edition, which will take place in April 2024, various opinions were generated.

Through social networks, followers of Vallenato folklore applauded the decision of the Vallenato Festival, but They also assured that tribute should be paid to the singer-songwriter and three times Vallenato king Alfredo Gutiérrez in the next editions, considering that it is a debt that the contest has with a musician.

“I’m not saying that he doesn’t deserve it, Iván Villazón has been a great reference for Vallenato music, but the Festival owes a huge debt to the maestro Alfredo Gutiérrez, three times Vallenato king, and nothing that pays him a tribute for the festival. very sad that”, wrote a follower in the publication of the Vallenato Festival on his Instagram account.

In the same post, another netizen expressed: “Good for Iván Villazón, but the three times Rey Vallenato Alfredo Gutiérrez for when?.

It should be noted that in the history of the Vallenato Legend Festival, a tribute has never been paid to Alfredo Gutiérrez, despite being crowned king three times in the Professional Accordion category and obtaining various recognitions in his artistic career, for which many wonder : “What did Alfredo do to the Festival?”.