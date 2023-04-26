Once again, they seek to reduce the salary of congressmen

Gloria Camargo

The proposal of Senator Jonathan Ferney Pulido Hernández, better known as ‘Jota Pe’, to reduce the salaries of congressmen in Colombia, managed to advance in its first debate in the First Committee of the Senate. The 16 congressmen present at the session voted in favor of the initiative, which formally proposes to modify the salary system of congressmen, establishing that their salary can only be made up of the basic allowance and representation expenses.

The proposal would eliminate the recognition of health expenses, location premiums, housing and transportation, and establishes that no official of the central administration or territorial entities, with the exception of the President of the Republic, may have a salary higher than that of congressmen. In practice, this would also reduce the salary of high court magistrates, among others.

Senator ‘Jota Pe’ Hernández affirmed that this proposal is the most viable, since it modifies the Fourth Law, while other proposals sought a modification of the Constitution. In addition, he emphasized that there are no acquired rights in this case and that the Colombian citizenry is making a forceful oversight. According to Hernández, if the initiative is approved, Colombia could save close to 9 billion pesos each year.

However, some of those attending the commission expressed their doubts about the scope of the project. Senator María Fernanda Cabal, from the Democratic Center, showed her objection because there is no possibility of having an additional income to that of a congressman, as occurs in other countries. Despite this, she stressed that she has been a defender of the project to reduce the salaries of congressmen for years.

The senator from Cambio Radical, Carlos Fernando Motoa, affirmed that this project has two fundamental pillars: closing social gaps and recovering citizen trust. For his part, Senator Humberto de la Calle, noted that he shared the thesis that congressmen do not have acquired rights, since they are part of a category of officials who are not subject to an employment contract.

Although the proposal managed to pass the first debate, there are still three pending debates: one in the plenary session of the Senate and two more in the House of Representatives. If the initiative is finally approved, it will be an important step in the fight against corruption and inequality in Colombia.