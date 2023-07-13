Home Political Class Alexia Rivas: Once again we extend the Exception Regime to continue with peace Political ClassThe latest

Jul 13, 2023, 07:11 am

The legislator of Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, highlighted the Exception Regime as a security measure that has brought an atmosphere of peace and tranquility to Salvadorans.

“The Security Cabinet gave good news regarding the number of murderers that have been captured. We have worked to increase the penalties for certain crimes and that translates into a reduction in terrorists on the streets (…) Once again, we extend the Exception Regime to continue with peace,” said the deputy during an interview.

Similarly, he stressed that more than 90% of the Salvadoran population agrees with the security measures implemented by the Government and that El Salvador has left the list of the most insecure countries in the world thanks to these strategies, such as the Plan Territorial Control and the Regime.

“Once again, we extend the #ExceptionRegime to continue with peace. We will study the Executive’s initiative to increase the penalties for all criminal structures, specifically for the leaders who have been fleeing from justice”, deputy @AlexiaRivasG1. — Legislative Assembly 🇸🇻 (@AsambleaSV) July 13, 2023

Next PostConstruction of street that will connect Sonsonate and Nahuizalco begins

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

