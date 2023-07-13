Home » Once again we extend the Exception Regime to continue with peace
Jul 13, 2023, 07:11 am

The legislator of Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, highlighted the Exception Regime as a security measure that has brought an atmosphere of peace and tranquility to Salvadorans.

“The Security Cabinet gave good news regarding the number of murderers that have been captured. We have worked to increase the penalties for certain crimes and that translates into a reduction in terrorists on the streets (…) Once again, we extend the Exception Regime to continue with peace,” said the deputy during an interview.

Similarly, he stressed that more than 90% of the Salvadoran population agrees with the security measures implemented by the Government and that El Salvador has left the list of the most insecure countries in the world thanks to these strategies, such as the Plan Territorial Control and the Regime.

