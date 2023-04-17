Ondas Chocó del Carmen de Atrato student will travel to a science event in Japan

The student researcher Carlos Andrés García Taborda, who is in grade 11 at the “Corazón de María” Educational Institution, in the municipality of Carmen de Atrato, will participate as a special guest of the Japan Science and Technology Agency, of the Sakura of Japan program, the who was registered to participate in the Ondas de Minciencias Chocó program, informed the departmental coordinator María Evangelina Murillo Mena.

The young Chocoano who was the winner, was selected along with eight other high school students in Colombia within the framework of the SAKURA call of the Government of Japan, through the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), with the support of the The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan, offers scholarships for Colombian students linked to the Ondas Minciencias Program, during the period 2021 – 2022. It is a Special Invitation program, designed for high school students, in the framework of the exchange program SAKURA SCIENCE.

The date of arrival in Japan will be May 14, and they will be in that Asian country until May 20, 2023, especially in its capital Tokyo and its surroundings, according to the invitation letter signed by OHTSUKY HAJIME, director of the Planning Department. and Management, Sakura Science Program Headquarters, Japan Science Program Agency.

The Japan Science and Technology Agency covers necessary expenses for the guest, including international airfare to and from Japan, hotel accommodation, food and domestic travel in Japan, international travel, and insurance.