[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 26, 2022]A few days ago, the news of nearly a hundred goats jumping off cliffs to their deaths one after another in Huixian County, Henan Province was on the hot search list, arousing attention.

According to comprehensive Lu media reports, at 9:00 am on September 24, on the wall-hanging road near Huilong in Huixian City, a shepherd drove more than 100 goats out of a cave entrance when the head sheep suddenly jumped off the cliff with the sheep behind him. The sheep jumped down after the sheep. Shepherds lost more than 100,000 yuan (RMB, the same below).

The video posted on the Internet shows that many sheep are lying on the ground after jumping off the cliff, and there are bloodstains on the ground, which is horrible to see.

Mr. Wang, a friend of the shepherd, said that when the sheep came out of the cave, two cars happened to pass by. It is estimated that the head sheep was frightened and suddenly jumped off the cliff.

Mr. Wang said that his friend raised more than 100 sheep, and he lost more than 90 sheep at a time. The dead sheep were sold at a low price on the same day, so as to minimize the loss, I am afraid that he would have to pay about 2/3.

It has been reported that goats have a habit where the leader (also known as the leader) becomes the model for the flock, and when the leader makes a direction, the flock will move in that direction.

