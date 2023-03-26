Home News One change in the Pakistan team for the second T20I
News

One change in the Pakistan team for the second T20I

by admin
One change in the Pakistan team for the second T20I

Sunday March 26, 2023, 7:26 PM


Last updated Sunday, March 26, 2023, 7:26 p.m

Sharjah (Sports Desk) The teams of Pakistan and Afghanistan will clash today in the second T20 International
Pakistan team announced their playing XI for the second T20 against Afghanistan today.
Pakistan has made a change in the team playing the first T20 of the series. Faheem Ashraf has been given a chance to replace Mohammad Nawaz
Other players include captain Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafiq, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Zaman Khan, Ehsanullah, Tayyab Tahir, Naseem Shah and Saeem Ayub.
The match will start at 9 pm Pakistan time

Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in the first T20 match. This was Afghanistan’s first victory against Pakistan in any international match.
The third and final match of the series will be played on March 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

See also

Playing first, Pakistan scored 92 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Afghanistan achieved the required target in 17.5 overs at the loss of 4 wickets.

See also  Menglian County of Yunnan launches free nucleic acid testing for all employees, and the county will be closed for management_personnel

You may also like

President Cbf, Ancelotti? is the favorite of players...

Immersive 3D exhibition on Leonardo Da Vinci arrives...

Gabriel García Márquez, most translated Spanish writer of...

Alpini: Region, their values ​​rooted in the Friulian...

To prison an English teacher who would have...

‘Ndrangheta massacre, life imprisonment for Graviano and Filippone...

When will the elections be held? – Naibaat

The Swedish Embassy empowers the care of the...

Servillo, the story of a director’s lost youth...

Delays in dealing with the IMF

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy