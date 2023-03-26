Sunday March 26, 2023, 7:26 PM



Sharjah (Sports Desk) The teams of Pakistan and Afghanistan will clash today in the second T20 International

Pakistan team announced their playing XI for the second T20 against Afghanistan today.

Pakistan has made a change in the team playing the first T20 of the series. Faheem Ashraf has been given a chance to replace Mohammad Nawaz

Other players include captain Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafiq, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Zaman Khan, Ehsanullah, Tayyab Tahir, Naseem Shah and Saeem Ayub.

The match will start at 9 pm Pakistan time

Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in the first T20 match. This was Afghanistan’s first victory against Pakistan in any international match.

The third and final match of the series will be played on March 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium