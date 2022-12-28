One city and two districts in Guangdong were selected into the first batch of national sports and fitness model cities (districts and counties)



On December 27, the National Conference of Sports Bureau Directors was held in Beijing, at which the awarding ceremony of the first batch of national sports and fitness model cities (districts and counties) was held. Shenzhen has become one of the 12 model cities (districts) for national sports and fitness, and among the 19 model counties (cities and districts) for national sports and fitness, Nanhai District of Foshan City and Jianghai District of Jiangmen City are on the list.

According to the “Appraisal and Evaluation Measures for the First Batch of National Sports and Fitness Model Cities and National Sports and Fitness Model Counties (Cities, Districts)”, in accordance with the principle of adhering to standards and selecting the best from the best, the State Sports General Administration It was decided to award the title of “National Sports and Fitness Model City (District)” to 12 areas including Shenzhen, and to award the title of “National Sports and Fitness Model County (City, District)” to 19 areas including Nanhai District of Foshan City and Jianghai District of Jiangmen City.