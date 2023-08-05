“One Country, Two Systems” Enters a New Era in China‘s Reunification Efforts

In a recent statement, the Chinese government emphasized the significance of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy as a leading mechanism for achieving the peaceful reunification of the motherland. This policy is considered a fundamental national strategy that has now entered a new era alongside the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Moreover, the successful implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” in Hong Kong and Macao is seen as a crucial part of China‘s historical journey towards rejuvenation.

The Communist Party of China has long advocated for resolving the Taiwan issue and achieving complete reunification. This objective is not only a historical task that the party is determined to fulfill, but also a shared aspiration among all Chinese citizens. The fulfillment of this goal is deemed an essential requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Thus, the party is resolute in implementing its overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era. It aims to maintain dominance and initiative in cross-strait relations and steadfastly advance the cause of reunification.

Several individuals and organizations have been involved in the production and coordination of these initiatives. Liu Jian has been appointed as the director responsible for overseeing these efforts, while Lee Jung Woo has taken on the role of producer. Sun Zhiping, Chen Guojun, and Xing Peiyu Luobo have produced the project, and Wu Weiling Wang Junwei has served as the coordinator. Additionally, He Li has worked as the choreographer, and the poster designs have been created by Wang Qiwen, Chen Luyuan, and Wu Sisi. The production of this project has been a collaborative effort between Xinhua FM studio and the Guangxi Branch of Xinhua News Agency’s Audio and Video Department.

China‘s commitment to the reunification of the motherland remains steadfast, with the “One Country, Two Systems” policy at the forefront of its efforts. As the country enters a new era driven by socialism with Chinese characteristics, these efforts are crucial in the historical process of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

