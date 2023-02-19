Home News One dead and 10 injured in two shootings in Memphis, USA
One dead and 10 injured in two shootings in Memphis, USA

One dead and 10 injured in two shootings in Memphis, USA

At least one person has died and another ten have been injured by two allegedly related shootings that occurred early this Sunday in the US city of Memphis (USA).

The first shooting occurred at the Live Lounge entertainment venue shortly before 01:00 (local time) this past dawn, where the agents found two seriously injured by gunshots. Five other minor injuries arrived at the hospital in their private vehicles.

Shortly after, the agents received information about another shooting in an area close to the premises, where they found a man dead and three injured in critical condition.

No suspect has been arrested so far, police sources have reported to CNN.

It should be remembered that between Friday and Saturday two shootings were reported in the United States, the first in rural Mississippi, where a man murdered six people.

The second occurred in Arizona, in which one was killed and another was injured, in addition to the fact that the suspect was captured.

