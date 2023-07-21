Home » One dead and 3 injured in a “stabbing attack” in Korea
One dead and 3 injured in a “stabbing attack” in Korea

One dead and 3 injured in a “stabbing attack” in Korea

One person was stabbed to death and 3 others were wounded today, Friday, in a “stabbing attack” near a subway station in the South Korean capital, Seoul, according to the South Korean news agency, “Yonhap”.

The same source stated that “the attacker was carrying a weapon near Exit 4 of the subway station (…) explaining that the attack killed one person and wounded three others.”

