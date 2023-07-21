One dead and 3 injured in a “stabbing attack” in Korea

Hespress out of bounds. Photo: Hespress Archives – AF, Friday, July 21, 2023 – 08:46

One person was stabbed to death and 3 others were wounded today, Friday, in a “stabbing attack” near a subway station in the South Korean capital, Seoul, according to the South Korean news agency, “Yonhap”.

The same source stated that “the attacker was carrying a weapon near Exit 4 of the subway station (…) explaining that the attack killed one person and wounded three others.”

South Korea dead attack

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

